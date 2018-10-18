Home from the 1950's Gets Complete Renovation and New Great Room Addition

When these Ft. Washington, PA homeowners decided to add an addition to their 68 year old home, they took advantage of the opportunity and replaced the other windows in the home as well. The homeowners chose to install wood casement and double-hung windows for this project. The addition to the home was in the living room area, so we also installed two sets of hinged French patio doors to open the space up.

The homeowners couldn't be happier with how the new addition/renovation turned out and can't wait to entertain family and friends in their new great room/kitchen space. A special thank you to the Seydel Building Group, who we worked closely with on this beautiful new remodel.