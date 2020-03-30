250 Series Windows Improve Energy Efficiency in Boyertown
on March 30, 2020
Home/Residence
Retail
Boyertown, OH
Entire Home
This Boyertown, Ohio, homeowner had old white windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency.
The homeowner wanted to upgrade their windows but keep the color and overall look of the home.
We installed Pella® 250 Series white double-hung vinyl windows and a sliding patio door. The new windows to match the originals but have a cleaner look and better energy efficiency.
Project Gallery
