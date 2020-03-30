<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
250 Series Windows Improve Energy Efficiency in Boyertown

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 30, 2020

Front exterior view of two-story home with new white vinyl double-hung windows

Project Scope

This Boyertown, Ohio, homeowner had old white windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency.

The homeowner wanted to upgrade their windows but keep the color and overall look of the home.

We installed Pella® 250 Series white double-hung vinyl windows and a sliding patio door. The new windows to match the originals but have a cleaner look and better energy efficiency.

Project Gallery

