8-Year Restoration Project Revitalizes Former Playhouse Inn

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 5, 2020

Redesigned Ghost Light Inn in New Hope, PA

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    New Hope, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

The restoration of the former Playhouse Inn in New Hope, PA, was designed by Ralph Fey Architects and completed by JR Maxwell. We worked with them to install Pella Proline wood windows throughout the building.

The redesign turned out beautifully and the building was renamed the Ghost Light Inn.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

