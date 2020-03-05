8-Year Restoration Project Revitalizes Former Playhouse Inn
on March 5, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
New Hope, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
The restoration of the former Playhouse Inn in New Hope, PA, was designed by Ralph Fey Architects and completed by JR Maxwell. We worked with them to install Pella Proline wood windows throughout the building.
The redesign turned out beautifully and the building was renamed the Ghost Light Inn.
