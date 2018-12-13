<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

87 Year Old Bryn Maw Home Adds Bay Window With Custom Glass

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on December 13, 2018

Before

before image of bryn maw home with new wood bay windows

After

after image of bryn maw home with new wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Bryn Maw, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1931

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowner of this 87 year old Bryn Maw, PA home wanted to make sure the replacement bay window matched the character of the home and didn't stick out. They wanted to give the window an older look in order to match the 1930's look of the home.

We installed an Architect Series® Traditional bay window with custom Kenyon glass in order to match the character of the home and give the window the older look the homeowner wanted. The homeowner was so happy with how it turned out that they're now planning to replace sashes with the same glass on the side of their home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now