87 Year Old Bryn Maw Home Adds Bay Window With Custom Glass

The homeowner of this 87 year old Bryn Maw, PA home wanted to make sure the replacement bay window matched the character of the home and didn't stick out. They wanted to give the window an older look in order to match the 1930's look of the home.

We installed an Architect Series® Traditional bay window with custom Kenyon glass in order to match the character of the home and give the window the older look the homeowner wanted. The homeowner was so happy with how it turned out that they're now planning to replace sashes with the same glass on the side of their home.