All-White Fiberglass Casement Windows on New Pennsylvania School

on September 14, 2021

on September 14, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Gettysburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Fiberglass Windows

Known for their ability to deliver comfort, great value, and unparalleled strength and durability, Pella Impervia Series Casement Windows were chosen for this project at Gettysburg Day School.

Not only are these windows an excellent solution for noise reduction but they also enable efficient and steady temperature regulation. The goal was to create a comfortable learning environment for students, and these windows will do just that for the years to come!

We offer self-paced classes for Architects that would like to earn AIA credits while learning more about fiberglass.

