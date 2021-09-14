All-White Fiberglass Casement Windows on New Pennsylvania School

Known for their ability to deliver comfort, great value, and unparalleled strength and durability, Pella Impervia Series Casement Windows were chosen for this project at Gettysburg Day School.

Not only are these windows an excellent solution for noise reduction but they also enable efficient and steady temperature regulation. The goal was to create a comfortable learning environment for students, and these windows will do just that for the years to come!

