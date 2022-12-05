Answering Your Questions About Sliding Patio Doors

Sliding patio doors are a great addition to your home. They offer plenty of positives, including creating a functional way to get from inside to your patio or backyard area easily.

Our sliding patio doors are available in our Pella Reserve, Architect Series, Lifestyle Series, Impervia and 250 Series product lines. Wood sliding patio doors are amazing at adding warmth to your home. Our Impervia fiberglass sliding patio doors are great for adding a sleek design and modern aesthetic to your home. Last but not least, our 250 Series vinyl glass doors are a fantastic affordable option for your home.

Sliding patio doors have many benefits, including filling your room with light, providing unobstructed views and freeing up space on your patio and in your home. Sliding doors are also easy to use and have design flexibility along with many screen options available. In addition, you can get your sliding patio door finished in popular color options like white or black, or go for one an earthy look with a natural wood stain.

You may have more questions about sliding patio doors, so let’s go over some frequently asked questions we get at Pella of Philadelphia:

What’s the difference between left- and right-venting sliding patio doors?

When viewing from the outside, a right-venting sliding patio door will slide open from left to right, versus a left-venting sliding patio door, which will slide open from right to left.

What’s the difference between French doors and sliding doors?

French doors are hinged on the side and can swing either in or out. Hinged patio doors are an excellent option for traditional homes as they bring elegance to the room. In contrast, sliding patio doors glide open and closed on a track to not take up additional space when operated. Sliding doors also add a contemporary look to your home because of their large glass panels.

Can sliding patio doors be energy efficient?

Yes, we offer many excellent energy-efficient options that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR standards. You can talk to a Pella representative about what options will work well for your home.

Where do sliding glass doors work best?

Sliding doors are great for tight spaces and areas where your furniture is close to the door. Sliding patio doors are commonly seen in whatever room leads to a patio, backyard, or balcony area. For example, you can install them in your kitchen, dining room, living room or bedroom.

Are built-in blinds for patio doors worth it?

Between-the-glass blinds are a great option for your patio doors because they increase your privacy and block light. In addition, these require less cleaning since they are protected from dust; plus the blinds harbor fewer allergens.

What types of sliding glass doors are there?

Sliding patio doors are available in two-, three-, and four-panel configurations. Our multi-slide patio doors have expansive panels that slide open, either stacking against each other or tucking away from sight into a wall pocket.

What sliding patio door projects has Pella worked on in and around Philadelphia?

Our team has worked on various sliding patio door replacement projects in and around Philadelphia:

The goal for this Whitehall, Pennsylvania, homeowner was to install a more energy-efficient patio door that allows them to have a beautiful view of their backyard. We installed a wood sliding patio door that did just that. The sliding door also featured between-the-glass blinds. This gave the homeowners the flexibility to open the blinds when they wanted more light in their home and to close the blinds when they needed privacy.

This Quakertown, Pennsylvania homeowner wanted to replace their old patio door because it was having energy efficiency issues and was not letting in a lot of natural light. We installed a vinyl sliding patio door that provided a more clear view thanks to the gridless design. The sliding door also had built-in blinds so the homeowner could have more control over the light entering their home throughout the day.

This Abington, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update the look of their dining room and allow more light into the home. They first thought of installing a new French-hinged patio door, but ultimately, they decided to go with a sliding one due to the limited space in the dining room. The newly installed sliding patio doors looked great and provided natural light and functionality without taking up extra space.

This Whitehall, Pennsylvania, home needed a new patio door to update the look of their deck and offer better energy efficiency. We installed a new wood sliding patio door with a traditional grille pattern between the glass for a beautiful look. The sliding door also had a Rolscreen for convenience. The new sliding patio door offers a fantastic view, improved functionality and is incredibly energy efficient.

Patio doors are an essential part of your home, and you want yours to be the best fit for your home. Sliding patio doors are a great option if you’re looking for an easy-to-use, contemporary door.

Schedule a free in-home consultation to learn more and start your installation.