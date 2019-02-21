<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architects Choose Pella for their New Construction Home in Havertown

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 21, 2019

front of contemporary home with new modern windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Havertown, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this new construction home in Havertown, PA are architects and they wanted modern windows to match their modern style home. We installed wood casement windows throughout the home. The new casement windows match the modern home perfectly and the homeowners absolutely love their new windows!

Project Gallery

