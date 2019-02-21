Architects Choose Pella for their New Construction Home in Havertown
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on February 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Havertown, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this new construction home in Havertown, PA are architects and they wanted modern windows to match their modern style home. We installed wood casement windows throughout the home. The new casement windows match the modern home perfectly and the homeowners absolutely love their new windows!
Project Gallery
