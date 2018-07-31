Bay Window Brings More Natural Light Into Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on July 31, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Oreland, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
Updating the aesthetic of the home was the top priority for this Oreland, PA homeowner when it came to a new bay window replacement. Bay windows are popular with homeowners because they let in lots of natural light and can be used as a window seat area.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.