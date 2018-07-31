<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bay Window Brings More Natural Light Into Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on July 31, 2018

energy efficient bay window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Oreland, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows and Wood Windows

Updating the aesthetic of the home was the top priority for this Oreland, PA homeowner when it came to a new bay window replacement. Bay windows are popular with homeowners because they let in lots of natural light and can be used as a window seat area.

