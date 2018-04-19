<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bay Window Update

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on April 19, 2018

Before

old wood bay window

After

new wood bay window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    McMurray, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of house

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Bay Windows

The bay window on this brick home in McMurray, PA needed to be replaced. We installed a new wood bay window with two double-hung flankers. The customer wanted grilles on the new double-hung flankers. The replacement bay window is an upgrade in functionality and aesthetic.

