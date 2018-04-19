Bay Window Update
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on April 19, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
McMurray, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house
Products Used:
The bay window on this brick home in McMurray, PA needed to be replaced. We installed a new wood bay window with two double-hung flankers. The customer wanted grilles on the new double-hung flankers. The replacement bay window is an upgrade in functionality and aesthetic.<
