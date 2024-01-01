Philadelphia Bay Windows

Development in Philadelphia is moving forward by getting back to its roots. And few home features are more rooted in the city’s history than bay windows, which started appearing on Philadelphia rowhouses in the early 1800s — like the historic townhouses of Rittenhouse Square.

A bay window is actually a combination of three windows, joined at an angle, that extend beyond your exterior wall. They create an elegant architectural element on the exterior of your home and add space on the interior. The multiple windows and angles create a larger opening than standard flat windows, which brings more light and air into your room.

Commonly known as: Oriel window, box bay window