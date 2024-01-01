<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Philadelphia Bay Windows

Bay Windows are a Colonial Classic

Development in Philadelphia is moving forward by getting back to its roots. And few home features are more rooted in the city’s history than bay windows, which started appearing on Philadelphia rowhouses in the early 1800s — like the historic townhouses of Rittenhouse Square.

A bay window is actually a combination of three windows, joined at an angle, that extend beyond your exterior wall. They create an elegant architectural element on the exterior of your home and add space on the interior. The multiple windows and angles create a larger opening than standard flat windows, which brings more light and air into your room.

Commonly known as: Oriel window, box bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Bay Windows With Curtains

Bay windows become a focal point of any room they’re in. They can stand alone and display their natural beauty, but many homeowners choose to decorate bay windows. There are many window covering options to choose from – drapes, blinds, valances, shades, vertical blinds — but curtains are the most sought-after window treatment choice in the Philadelphia area

Seats and Benches

Since bay windows add extra square footage to your home, many homeowners take advantage by creating seats and benches in their newfound nooks. These little spaces are great for additional seating in a living room or breakfast room. Add some cushions and pillows to your bay window seat to create a place to read, relax, or just enjoy some sunlight.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Kitchens are a primary point of congregation and entertaining. Bay windows can make your kitchen feel bigger and brighter. You can use the additional space for a bench. Or if you install a large bay window, you might be able to fit your table and chairs to create a dining room with a view. Smaller bay windows can be used above your kitchen sink or counters to improve the view from your entertaining workspace and bring natural light to a normally dark area of the kitchen.

Small Bay Windows

The narrow style of traditional Philadelphia townhomes and rowhouses leaves less wall space. Small bay windows can fit these homes and often match the original architecture of the colonial era. They also provide more light and space that makes small rooms look bigger. Philadelphia and its many historic neighborhoods have restrictions on the sizes of bay windows and other protruding architectural elements.

Product Lines

Philadelphia Climate Recommendations

Double- or Triple-Pane Glass

Cut your energy costs with more panes of glass. Invest in energy-efficient double or triple pane windows that fill with insulating gas for adding thermal efficiency.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by reducing the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Philadelphia Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

At Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

