Philadelphia Bay Windows
Bay Windows are a Colonial Classic
Development in Philadelphia is moving forward by getting back to its roots. And few home features are more rooted in the city’s history than bay windows, which started appearing on Philadelphia rowhouses in the early 1800s — like the historic townhouses of Rittenhouse Square.
A bay window is actually a combination of three windows, joined at an angle, that extend beyond your exterior wall. They create an elegant architectural element on the exterior of your home and add space on the interior. The multiple windows and angles create a larger opening than standard flat windows, which brings more light and air into your room.
Commonly known as: Oriel window, box bay window
Slide 1 / 3
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
AND
No Payments, No Interest for 12 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows With Curtains
Bay windows become a focal point of any room they’re in. They can stand alone and display their natural beauty, but many homeowners choose to decorate bay windows. There are many window covering options to choose from – drapes, blinds, valances, shades, vertical blinds — but curtains are the most sought-after window treatment choice in the Philadelphia area
Seats and Benches
Kitchen Bay Windows
Small Bay Windows
Philadelphia Climate Recommendations
Double- or Triple-Pane Glass
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.