Beautiful Custom French Patio Door in Bryn Mawr Home
on February 14, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bryn Mawr, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Bryn Mawr, PA home needed to update their patio door, but needed it to be custom in order to match the beautiful and elegant aesthetic of the room. We installed a hinged French patio door for this project. This door was custom made due to the curved top of the opening. The new patio door allows plenty of natural light into the home and has updated the aesthetic of the elegant home tremendously.
Project Gallery
