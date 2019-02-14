<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Custom French Patio Door in Bryn Mawr Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 14, 2019

Before

before image of bryn mawr home with new hinged patio door

After

custom french patio door with arched top in Phillt

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bryn Mawr, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

The homeowner of this Bryn Mawr, PA home needed to update their patio door, but needed it to be custom in order to match the beautiful and elegant aesthetic of the room. We installed a hinged French patio door for this project. This door was custom made due to the curved top of the opening. The new patio door allows plenty of natural light into the home and has updated the aesthetic of the elegant home tremendously.

Project Gallery

