Before & After: Sunroom Window Replacement

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on April 17, 2018

Before

old awning windows with poor design

After

new large casement windows in sunroom replacement project

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Elkton, MD

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

The homeowners of this classic Elkton, MD home was eager to replace the old non-Pella windows in their sunroom. The old windows needed replaced because of poor performance and design. We replaced the wall of many small awning windows with one large fixed window. This large fixed window makes the space much brighter and has an unobstructed view to the lake. The stacked awning windows on the side of the sunroom were replaced with large casement windows. The new casement windows provide the sunroom with much better ventilation.

Project Gallery

