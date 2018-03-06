Black Fiberglass Window Replacement For A Modern Home
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 6, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope:
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Landsdale, PA
Age of Structure:
1986
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of House
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 1986 Lansdale, PA home had a very specific idea of what they wanted for their window replacement project. That was black windows to make their traditional style home a bit more modern and updated. We replaced the old windows with fiberglass double-hung windows. The black color combined with the modern look of fiberglass gave their home exactly the look the homeowners were going for. They loved the outcome!
