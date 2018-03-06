<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Fiberglass Window Replacement For A Modern Home

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on March 6, 2018

Before

old white wood double-hung windows

After

fiberglass black windows

Project Scope:

The homeowners of this 1986 Lansdale, PA home had a very specific idea of what they wanted for their window replacement project. That was black windows to make their traditional style home a bit more modern and updated. We replaced the old windows with fiberglass double-hung windows. The black color combined with the modern look of fiberglass gave their home exactly the look the homeowners were going for. They loved the outcome!

