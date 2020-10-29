<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Fiberglass Windows Perfect Solution for Philadelphia Project Home Building

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 29, 2020

Front entry of new mulit-family building with black fiberglass windows

Project Scope

We worked with Domus Construction and Kitchen and Associates on the Project Home building in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

The building needed durable, strong windows that would require little maintenance while also providing a clean and modern appearance for the look the architect was hoping to achieve.

Our black Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows were the perfect solution.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now