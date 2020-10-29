Black Fiberglass Windows Perfect Solution for Philadelphia Project Home Building
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 29, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Jenkintown, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
We worked with Domus Construction and Kitchen and Associates on the Project Home building in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
The building needed durable, strong windows that would require little maintenance while also providing a clean and modern appearance for the look the architect was hoping to achieve.
Our black Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows were the perfect solution.
Project Gallery
