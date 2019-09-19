<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Windows Modernize Colonial Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on September 19, 2019

Front exterior view of traditional white colonial home with white windows
Front exterior view of traditional white colonial home with black windows

Project Scope

These New Hope, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to modernize their home without losing the traditional Colonial look of the home.

We replaced all of the windows in the home with Architect Series black-clad and black stain double-hung windows.

The replacement modernized the Colonial home without losing the historical appeal. The new black windows really pop against the exterior of the home.

The homeowners are so happy with the end result!

Project Gallery

