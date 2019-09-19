Black Windows Modernize Colonial Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on September 19, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
New Hope, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These New Hope, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to modernize their home without losing the traditional Colonial look of the home.
We replaced all of the windows in the home with Architect Series black-clad and black stain double-hung windows.
The replacement modernized the Colonial home without losing the historical appeal. The new black windows really pop against the exterior of the home.
The homeowners are so happy with the end result!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.