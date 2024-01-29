Black Windows Transform Historic Converted Church

Originally a church in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, this building was ready for a change. Now home to offices and businesses, like a tattoo shop, new windows were the next project to take on. This project features different kinds of black wood windows, including awning and fixed awning windows.

Our team helped fulfill the builders' needs from start to finish, beginning with having one of our project managers fields measure each window opening to ensure a proper fit, accurate site lines and correct installation. We paid special attention to the spring line (half-circle top) windows on the second floor.

At Pella, we can do custom splits and placement of our grille patterns. Because of this, we were able to align the top grille of each window evenly, even though the windows were of different heights. The black arched windows look stunning against the stone building and give this building a beautiful update.