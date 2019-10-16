Black Wood Windows for Juniata County Log Home

We worked with KSM Log Homes to provide them with Pella windows to suit their log home.

We wanted to find windows that would go with the overall modern style of the log home.

The Lifestyle Series casement and double-hung windows complement KSM's log home perfectly. The black color also helped the log home to achieve a more modern style and aesthetic. We're so happy with how the beautiful project turned out and have loved partnering with KSM Log Homes throughout the process.