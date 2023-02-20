Black Wood Windows Provide Modern Look for Multi-Family Commercial Building

The Evergreen Terrace building in Philadelphia received two styles of windows from our signature Lifestyle Series wood windows line: casement windows and awning windows. Pella of Philadelphia offers a variety of window materials and designs that can help reduce noise, contribute to energy efficiency, and complete your overall aesthetic.

The awning windows are operable to provide ventilation while the tall, direct set windows above each awning window provide an abundance of natural lighting. This distinctive window combination also works well with the building's unique modern style. When it came to selecting the color and finish for these casement and awning windows, we opted for a durable black finish that would match the contemporary feel of the building and complement its gray slate exterior.

We loved working with the teams at Metropolitan Contracting and Ambit Architecture to complete this look near downtown Philadelphia! Need to get inspired for your contemporary project? Check out our other modern Philadelphia window projects to see what Pella can do for you!