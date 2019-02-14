Bringing the Outside in With Beautiful Sliding Patio Door

The homeowner of this Wilmington, DE home was renovating their outdoor living space and wanted to maximize the beautiful view from inside their home. They really wanted to get as much glass into the space as they could to let in a lot of light. We installed a beautiful three panel sliding glass door that allows a lot of natural light into the home and gives the homeowners a beautiful view of their newly renovated outdoor living space. The homeowners are looking forward to putting the doors to use this summer when they use their new outdoor living space for barbecues with friends and family!

We worked with Wayne Simpson, a great architectural partner of ours on this beautiful project.