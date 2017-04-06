Philadelphia Barn Wood Door Replacement

This beautiful entryway was constructed by Pancoast Construction. Pella's Rustic Walnut Wood Entry Door fit the project perfectly. The doors are 42” x 96” x 2-1/4” thick double inswing with grooved planks, crossbuck, and factory Rawhide stain. The windows above are Architect Series fixed sash-set with Auburn Brown clad exterior/Provincial stained interior and 7/8” ILT grills.