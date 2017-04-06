<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Philadelphia Barn Wood Door Replacement

on April 6, 2017

This beautiful entryway was constructed by Pancoast Construction. Pella's Rustic Walnut Wood Entry Door fit the project perfectly. The doors are 42” x 96” x 2-1/4” thick double inswing with grooved planks, crossbuck, and factory Rawhide stain. The windows above are Architect Series fixed sash-set with Auburn Brown clad exterior/Provincial stained interior and 7/8” ILT grills.

