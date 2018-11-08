Cape May Historic Window Replacement

This Cape May, NJ homeowner needed to replace their old windows, but it was very important that they look as close to the originals as possible. The homeowners live in Virginia full time, so they needed someone they could trust to handle the job. Their neighbors referred them to Pella. The owner felt comfortable with Pella and trusted us with the job while they were away. Talk about an easy process!

We installed wood casement windows for this project. The new wood windows matched the historic home down to the details of the trim. Upon the homeowner's return, they were shocked. The new windows had the same historic details of the originals, but with much better energy efficiency.