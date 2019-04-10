Casement Windows For Vintage Cottage Style Home in Haverford
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 10, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Haverford, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The builder of this new construction home in Haverford, PA wanted high-end wood windows that would fit the vintage style of the home he was trying to achieve. We installed wood casement windows throughout the home. The black color of the windows complements the colors in the home perfectly and both the gray stone and brown awnings do a nice job of pulling together the vintage style of the home together.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.