<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Casement Windows For Vintage Cottage Style Home in Haverford

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 10, 2019

havervord new construction home has new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Haverford, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The builder of this new construction home in Haverford, PA wanted high-end wood windows that would fit the vintage style of the home he was trying to achieve. We installed wood casement windows throughout the home. The black color of the windows complements the colors in the home perfectly and both the gray stone and brown awnings do a nice job of pulling together the vintage style of the home together.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now