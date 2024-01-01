Colonial history runs deep in Philadelphia and is reflected in many of the homes across the Delaware Valley, like the Colonial Revivals in Allentown’s West Park Historic District or the brick Colonials in Wilmington’s Fairfax neighborhood. The city’s booming housing market also includes historic Federal-style row houses and elegant Victorians as well as a number of brand new homes springing up around the greater Philly area. Whether a new home or old, Philadelphia homeowners are enjoying the benefits of casement windows.

Casement windows are hinged on one side and operated by a crank. For this reason, casements are also commonly known as crank windows. Casement windows typically extend outward, and unlike single- and double-hung windows where only one section of the window can open at a time, casements open entirely to provide maximum ventilation.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows