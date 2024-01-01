Philadelphia Casement Windows
Casement Windows Fit Historic Philadelphia Homes
Colonial history runs deep in Philadelphia and is reflected in many of the homes across the Delaware Valley, like the Colonial Revivals in Allentown’s West Park Historic District or the brick Colonials in Wilmington’s Fairfax neighborhood. The city’s booming housing market also includes historic Federal-style row houses and elegant Victorians as well as a number of brand new homes springing up around the greater Philly area. Whether a new home or old, Philadelphia homeowners are enjoying the benefits of casement windows.
Casement windows are hinged on one side and operated by a crank. For this reason, casements are also commonly known as crank windows. Casement windows typically extend outward, and unlike single- and double-hung windows where only one section of the window can open at a time, casements open entirely to provide maximum ventilation.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Casement Window Sizes
Casement windows are extremely versatile. They can be tall, narrow rectangles or small, equilateral squares and are great window choices for difficult-to-reach spots, like tight corners or over a sink. Standard casement window sizes vary depending on the window material, but whether you require a large casement window or a small one, casements come in a range of standard sizes to suit the unique requirements of your home.
Vinyl Casement Windows
Casement windows open with the turn of a crank and can work in any room of your home, from living room to bathroom. Vinyl casement windows are not only practical, but they are one of the most energy-efficient options available.
Fiberglass Casement Windows
Fiberglass casement windows are the most durable option available when security and strength are a top concern.
Wood Casement Windows
Wood casement windows are timeless and also modern, making them a versatile option for most homes. Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows combine energy and sound performance with the beauty and customization options that make wood materials especially appealing.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Philadelphia Climate Recommendations
Summers in Philadelphia are hot and muggy while winters can be cold and unpredictable with precipitation expected year-round. Windows with argon glass and multiple panes provide better insulation and energy efficiency in Pennsylvania’s chilly winters and moderate summers.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Diverse Climate
Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
Find a Pella Showroom
Explore Your Options With an Expert
A Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.