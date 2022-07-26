Choosing the Best Window for Your Philadelphia Home's Kitchen Remodel

Kitchen remodels are a common home improvement project; many families spend a lot of time in the kitchen preparing meals, eating and enjoying each other's company. One project that can make a difference in your kitchen is replacing windows, and with Pella, the options are endless.

From window materials to types of windows, and more, let's discuss some popular options for Philadelphia homeowners when they're doing a kitchen remodel.

Kitchen Window Materials

Wood for Natural Beauty

Wood windows are an excellent option for your kitchen remodel. They offer natural beauty and benefits like durability and energy efficiency.

For example, a Mifflintown, PA log home built by KSM Log Homes (pictured above) needed windows that would complete its look, and our wood windows were the ideal choice! The windows lit up the log home’s interior by bringing in natural sunlight while also complementing the natural beauty of the wood cabin. In particular, the kitchen area feels large and bright, thanks to the brilliant design and window choice.

Wood frames are also very versatile when it comes to style and design. For example, there are many finishes you can have on your windows to complement the style of your kitchen, including painting them black or white or staining them to bring out the natural wood color.

For example, these New Hope, PA homeowners were looking to modernize their traditional colonial home. We were able to replace all the windows with our black wood windows, which brought a contemporary feel to the house, while the special shapes and traditional grilles kept the home’s historic appeal. The black, double-hung windows will help places around the home, like the kitchen, to pop and change its overall aesthetic.

We also have options for our wood windows, like aluminum-clad protective exteriors, that come in various colors to fit your home’s style and budget.