Choosing the Best Window for Your Philadelphia Home's Kitchen Remodel
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on July 26, 2022
Kitchen remodels are a common home improvement project; many families spend a lot of time in the kitchen preparing meals, eating and enjoying each other's company. One project that can make a difference in your kitchen is replacing windows, and with Pella, the options are endless.
From window materials to types of windows, and more, let's discuss some popular options for Philadelphia homeowners when they're doing a kitchen remodel.
Kitchen Window Materials
Wood for Natural Beauty
Wood windows are an excellent option for your kitchen remodel. They offer natural beauty and benefits like durability and energy efficiency.
For example, a Mifflintown, PA log home built by KSM Log Homes (pictured above) needed windows that would complete its look, and our wood windows were the ideal choice! The windows lit up the log home’s interior by bringing in natural sunlight while also complementing the natural beauty of the wood cabin. In particular, the kitchen area feels large and bright, thanks to the brilliant design and window choice.
Wood frames are also very versatile when it comes to style and design. For example, there are many finishes you can have on your windows to complement the style of your kitchen, including painting them black or white or staining them to bring out the natural wood color.
For example, these New Hope, PA homeowners were looking to modernize their traditional colonial home. We were able to replace all the windows with our black wood windows, which brought a contemporary feel to the house, while the special shapes and traditional grilles kept the home’s historic appeal. The black, double-hung windows will help places around the home, like the kitchen, to pop and change its overall aesthetic.
We also have options for our wood windows, like aluminum-clad protective exteriors, that come in various colors to fit your home’s style and budget.
Fiberglass for Sleek Design
Many Philadelphia homeowners choose our fiberglass windows because of their unmatched strength and durability. They also provide low-maintenance and a clean, quality look. With these benefits, choosing a fiberglass window in your kitchen is a great option. The thin, sleek frames of these windows can help give your kitchen a modern look, while the fiberglass material can provide you with peace of mind because it’s strong and long-lasting.
Vinyl for Affordability
Vinyl windows are another low-maintenance option for your kitchen. These windows are affordable and made from high-quality material that has them looking great for years. We understand that doing a complete kitchen remodel can be expensive, so our vinyl window options are here to help you stay within your budget while getting the style, functionality and durability you want out of a kitchen window.
For example, this Newark, PA homeowner had inefficient single-pane windows, so they turned to us for quality windows and a full-frame replacement. We installed our vinyl casement windows to match the rest of the home and upgrade its overall aesthetic and energy efficiency. This replacement job included the kitchen window above the sink. The new vinyl kitchen window will allow for better functionality by letting fresh air throughout the room.
Window Types for Your Kitchen
Casement Windows
Casement windows are a popular choice when it comes to replacement windows. They are hinged on one side and can easily be opened outwardly with a turn of the handle. The outward opening also allows for increased airflow, while the large glass space and unobstructed view let in natural light. In addition, casement windows are easily accessible in hard-to-reach places, making them a great option for places like behind the sink.
Double-Hung Windows
Double-hung windows are another popular choice for window replacement and kitchen remodels in Philadelphia homes. You can open double-hung windows by raising the bottom sash or lowering the top one. Opening both sashes gives you more ventilation, which is much needed in the kitchen, and their tiltable sashes make for easy cleaning.
Our double-hung wood windows look gorgeous in this Havertown, PA home, for example. The wood warmed up the kitchen’s white cabinets and marble countertops. The large wood windows also brought in lots of natural light to the kitchen and made the whole room pop and feel cozy.
Sliding Windows
Sliding windows are made up of one fixed sash and one moving sash that opens horizontally alongside the other. Replacement sliding windows offer easy accessibility, a wide, flat design, and a compact profile. These benefits, plus the fantastic ventilation and natural light that can come through, make sliding windows an excellent choice for Philadelphia kitchens.
Awning Windows
Awning windows are another window type that is hinged and opens outwards. However, awning windows are hinged at the top and let air in through the opening they create at the bottom. Awning windows are great for airflow and natural lighting, making them an amazing fit for the kitchen.
They also are versatile in terms of placement. You can use awning windows higher on your walls or in combination with other windows and doors. For example, you can place an awning window above your door or mix it with other awning or picture windows. Awning windows can boost natural light and a unique contemporary look to your kitchen.
Kitchen Doors
Many homes have an open floor plan. This open floor plan is commonly showcased by your kitchen, living room and dining room being one large, open space instead of being separated by walls. Because of this, your patio door may be right by the kitchen area. Replacement sliding patio doors are great for adding functionality to your home while saving space. You may consider replacing your patio door when doing your kitchen remodel, as it can also allow more natural light into your home and illuminate your newly renovated kitchen.
Replacement windows and doors are a great step to adding the finishing touches to your kitchen remodel. Set up your free consultation with one of our window and door professionals to help you choose the best windows for your kitchen.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.