<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Classic Wood Windows with Modern Innovation in Bryn Mawr Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 21, 2019

side of bryn mawr home with new wood windos

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Bryn-Mawr, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Double-Hung Windows

The homeowner of this new construction home in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, wanted traditional wood windows that matched all windows and doors throughout the home.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. Our Architect Series® Reserve™ windows provide a historic look with modern innovation. Even the cupola is made with Pella wood windows.

The new windows match perfectly and provide a cohesive aesthetic.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now