Classic Wood Windows with Modern Innovation in Bryn Mawr Home
on February 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Bryn-Mawr, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this new construction home in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, wanted traditional wood windows that matched all windows and doors throughout the home.
We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. Our Architect Series® Reserve™ windows provide a historic look with modern innovation. Even the cupola is made with Pella wood windows.
The new windows match perfectly and provide a cohesive aesthetic.
Project Gallery
