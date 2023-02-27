Commercial Building Features Custom Awning Windows for Contemporary Warehouse Look

The client ultimately decided on our wood, Architect Reserve Series awning windows for their Philadelphia commercial building. A popular choice for both their durability and their traditional feel, wood windows at Pella of Philadelphia are available in a variety of colors and finishes to suit your particular design needs.

These particular awning window replacements feature a sleek black finish, which helps modernize the building and make a bold statement. It also provides a clean look against the red brick. We opted to surround the new awning windows with direct sets to really embody the style of older warehouse windows and included an operable center sash for convenience.

To ensure a proper vertical and horizontal alignment of the window grilles across the entire window combination, we slightly altered the horizontal placement of the grille for a cohesive final look.

We are happy to have been able to assist in creating the unique look that these building owners wanted! Curious about our other projects, or looking for inspiration on your own modern window look? Check out these other local Philadelphia projects featuring modern windows and contact us today to see what Pella can do for you!