Complete Remodel For 80-Year-Old Greenville Home

The homeowners of this 80-year-old Greenville, Delaware, home completed the first phase of a full gut remodel on their home. The major focus of this project was making sure the windows fit the historic look of the home perfectly.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. The new windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the home. There was a total of 50 windows replaced for this project.

The homeowners were so happy with their new windows that they are now planning to replace 4-5 doors throughout the home in the next phase of the remodel.