Complete Remodel For 80-Year-Old Greenville Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 18, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Greenville, DE
Age of Structure:
80 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 80-year-old Greenville, Delaware, home completed the first phase of a full gut remodel on their home. The major focus of this project was making sure the windows fit the historic look of the home perfectly.
We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. The new windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the home. There was a total of 50 windows replaced for this project.
The homeowners were so happy with their new windows that they are now planning to replace 4-5 doors throughout the home in the next phase of the remodel.
Project Gallery
