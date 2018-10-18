<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Complete Remodel For 80-Year-Old Greenville Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 18, 2018

wood double hung windows replace 80 year old windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Greenville, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    80 Years Old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this 80-year-old Greenville, Delaware, home completed the first phase of a full gut remodel on their home. The major focus of this project was making sure the windows fit the historic look of the home perfectly.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. The new windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the home. There was a total of 50 windows replaced for this project.

The homeowners were so happy with their new windows that they are now planning to replace 4-5 doors throughout the home in the next phase of the remodel.

Project Gallery

