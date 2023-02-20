Contemporary Wood Windows and Doors Provide Townhomes with Stunning Modern Look

In order to achieve a sophisticated look and allow the architect to keep all of the site lines as minimal as possible, we installed our Reserve Contemporary wood casement windows and sliding patio doors on these townhomes. To complement the building’s dark aesthetic, we opted for a durable black paint finish for all windows and doors.

Our contemporary products allowed for all stiles and rails of the new doors to be the same width regardless of head, jamb, or sill, giving the townhome a clean, minimal look. The black windows and doors blend seamlessly with the building's black exterior, creating a beautiful end result!

Modern and contemporary architectural styles have become increasingly popular among homeowners and builders alike. If you’re looking for a little inspiration on windows and doors for contemporary homes, check out our other Philadelphia projects with a modern feel!