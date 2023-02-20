Contemporary Wood Windows and Doors Provide Townhomes with Stunning Modern Look
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on February 20, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Princeton, NJ
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
All of Townhomes
Products Used:
Our team worked with the experts at Epic Management, Inc. and Architect Studio Hillier to create the beautiful Natirar Townhomes near Princeton, New Jersey. The project, which exemplifies an overall modern, sleek design, required a thoughtful approach when it came time to select its windows and doors.
Project Details
In order to achieve a sophisticated look and allow the architect to keep all of the site lines as minimal as possible, we installed our Reserve Contemporary wood casement windows and sliding patio doors on these townhomes. To complement the building’s dark aesthetic, we opted for a durable black paint finish for all windows and doors.
Our contemporary products allowed for all stiles and rails of the new doors to be the same width regardless of head, jamb, or sill, giving the townhome a clean, minimal look. The black windows and doors blend seamlessly with the building's black exterior, creating a beautiful end result!
Modern and contemporary architectural styles have become increasingly popular among homeowners and builders alike. If you’re looking for a little inspiration on windows and doors for contemporary homes, check out our other Philadelphia projects with a modern feel!
Project Gallery
