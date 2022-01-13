Custom Bow Windows Transform Pennsylvania Residence

We created stunning, custom bow windows for this Philadelphia residence using black wood casement windows. To start, our team did field measuring to confirm the existing opening and ensure that the radius of our bow window would match the space. Then, we built the windows in two pieces to send out to the site.

Once our partners RPM Building were on-site, they combined the two pieces to create one continuous seven-window wide unit. They even converted the fourth floor from a balcony to a living space, where they matched the other two openings with the new windows.

The new black windows enhance the brick building's curb appeal and create a unique architectural design.