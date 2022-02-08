Custom Gray Reserve Windows in Award-Winning University Design

Saint Joseph's University in Pennsylvania recently built a new building on their campus, Arrupe Hall. This building features contemporary casement windows & contemporary direct set windows with two-inch applied muntin. The two-inch applied muntin is a wonderful way to portray multiple units while cutting costs and making for easy installation. Our products were also used as storefront applications for the entrances. A custom color, “Jesuit Gray,” was created for the project; a sample color was sent to us where our professionals in the factory matched it on custom metal paint chips to be approved by the architect.

We are proud to partner with the Moto Designshop team, who are AIA Philadelphia 2021 Design Award Winners, and the pros at Hagen Construction to put windows on the brand-new hall at Saint Joseph's University.