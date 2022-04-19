<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Tulip Grilles on Wood Windows Preserve Historic Apartment Building

on April 19, 2022

Before

Image of historic building with old windows before replacement

After

Side street view of historic building with updated windows

Project Scope

Our Pella Commercial team worked with Philly Office Retail to conquer a historic building update project: Market Square Apartments. Our single-hung windows were installed to match and highlight the historic profiles of this building.

A main focal point for this project was the three “tulip” grille patterns that we needed to create to match the existing profiles to get approval from the Philadelphia Historical Commission. While completing the field verification, our team was able to retrieve each of the three sashes in question. We made the initial measurements on the existing grille pattern, then full-size templates were printed, and guaranteed that they were a proper match.

The end result was a beautifully updated historic building complete with wood single-hung and custom windows that didn't stray from the buildings' architectural style.

Project Gallery

