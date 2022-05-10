Customize the Exterior Doors on Your Philadelphia Home with Pella

Doors are an essential part of your home — they are the entrance and exit points that can add a ton of style, boost comfort and make a good impression on guests. At Pella, we offer a variety of style options and features, including various materials like wood, vinyl, fiberglass and different glass options. Let's explore some popular door options you can incorporate on your Philadelphia home.

Modern Double Front Doors

Having double entry doors can be a good option if you're looking to create a grand entrance and increase convenience as you pass through your walkway. A modern front door can also add to your home’s curb appeal and make a good first impression. Many modern homes across the Philadelphia area, like Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Kensington and Point Breeze, could be enhanced with a stylish front door. Some style options for a modern double front door are doors with a black finish and a glass element, as this is popular among contemporary homes. You can also coordinate the color of your front door with the other exterior features of your home. For example, if you stick with a black and white theme, go for a bright colored double front door to make a statement, or go with a wood grain finish to bring in a natural characteristic. As for the glass, we have many different options, such as a three-section glass area or a full glass door to bring in natural light and add to the aesthetic.

At Pella, we can help you achieve this modern double front door look. We offer various options for your doors, including materials like fiberglass. For example, we helped this Cherry Hill, NJ homeowner create a grander, more beautiful entrance with a double entry door replacement. They chose a darker-colored, modern double front door that boosts natural light and aesthetics.

Narrow French Doors

French hinged doors can create an elegant entrance to your home or be used as patio doors. French doors are an excellent option for historic homes, including rowhome, in areas like Society Hill, Old City, Queen Village and parts of Western PA. You can also choose the amount of glass you want on your French doors. For example, you can get a solid wood or fiberglass hinged entry door or a French door with multiple panes of glass. Another great use for these French doors is to use them for your office or study. This can create a beautiful entrance and can differentiate the room while also increasing functionality. One example of creating a unique look with the many style options of French doors is a home our team worked on on the Main Line in Paoli, PA, featured in the image above. We installed multiple hinged patio doors in the front of the house. These black doors popped against the home’s white siding to create a stunning home.

Fiberglass Double Entry Doors with Glass

A fiberglass door is a great option for your front doors because it offers incredible durability, especially for something that you will use daily. With our fiberglass entry doors, you can also choose the glass you want on it to enjoy your view and let natural light into your home. Fiberglass replacement entry doors offer many other benefits, including low maintenance and versatility in style. For example, you can get a Mahogany grain finish or smooth fiberglass to get a modern look. You can also choose to get a single or double entry door. A double entry door offers more space in the walkway and can create the look of a grand entrance.

For example, we installed a new fiberglass door with sidelights on a Downington, PA home. We maintained the look of the old door while upgrading the door’s performance, including adding amazing energy efficiency. Because the door is fiberglass, it offers low maintenance and upkeep.

Overall, entry doors have fantastic curb appeal and make a big first impression. With Pella entry doors, you're able to get the style, performance and functionality you've been looking for. Ready to transform the look of your home?

Schedule an appointment with one of our professional representatives today!