Double Entry Door Replacement Gives Homeowners Grander and Brighter Entrance

The owner of this home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, wanted a grander and more beautiful entrance. However, they didn't want to sacrifice the light that the sidelights on their original door provided.

Since natural light was of the utmost importance, the Pella rep found a way to upgrade to a grander, more beautiful entrance without sacrificing the amount of light that was let in with the original door system.

We determined the best way to get the look and preserve the light was to replace the single, white builder-grade entry door with a double entry door. To achieve the right amount of brightness within the home, we used 3/4 light doors with Stella glass. Not only does Stella glass in doors allow for more privacy, it also ups the class and beauty of an entryway. This delicate detail was the icing on the cake with the mahogany grain doors. The homeowners love the entryway renovation and are so happy with how we were able to achieve their vision for their home.