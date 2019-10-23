<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double Entry Doors Create Grand Entrance for West Deptford Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 23, 2019

Exterior view of double six-panel fiberglass entry doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    West Deptford, NJ

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These West Deptford, New Jersey, homeowners had an original builder-grade entryway and wanted a refreshed and upgraded look for their front entry.

The original door was a single door with two sidelights and a transom. We replaced the sidelights and transom with a fiberglass double entry door.

This replacement gave the entryway of the home a polished, refreshed and upgraded look that the homeowner loves.

