Double Entry Doors Create Grand Entrance for West Deptford Home
on October 23, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
West Deptford, NJ
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
These West Deptford, New Jersey, homeowners had an original builder-grade entryway and wanted a refreshed and upgraded look for their front entry.
The original door was a single door with two sidelights and a transom. We replaced the sidelights and transom with a fiberglass double entry door.
This replacement gave the entryway of the home a polished, refreshed and upgraded look that the homeowner loves.
