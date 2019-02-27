Double-Hung Window Replacement for Traditional Brick Home

The homeowner of this 1965 Cherry Hill, New Jersey, home really needed to replace the windows throughout their home due to the lack of energy efficiency in their old windows. It was becoming a concern for them, and they felt it was affecting their energy bill. Another big concern for the homeowners was making sure their old windows matched their home's overall aesthetic.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home.

The new windows match the classic look of the home and have improved the energy efficiency.