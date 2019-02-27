<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double-Hung Window Replacement for Traditional Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 27, 2019

Before

before image of cherry hill home with new wood double hung windows

After

after image of cherry hill home with new wood double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cherry Hill, NJ

  • Age of Structure:

    1965

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side and Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowner of this 1965 Cherry Hill, New Jersey, home really needed to replace the windows throughout their home due to the lack of energy efficiency in their old windows. It was becoming a concern for them, and they felt it was affecting their energy bill. Another big concern for the homeowners was making sure their old windows matched their home's overall aesthetic.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home.

The new windows match the classic look of the home and have improved the energy efficiency.

