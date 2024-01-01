Philadelphia Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows for Historic Philly Homes
Philadelphia is a city rooted in American history — and not just political history, but architectural history as well. From the stately Victorian houses in Manayunk to the colonial architecture in Society Hill and the storied townhouses of Rittenhouse Square, the homes in The City of Brotherly Love have a timeless charm.
Double-hung windows are a common sight on many historic homes in the area, but are adored by homeowners of new and old homes alike for their ease-of-use and functionality. Double-hung windows feature two operable sashes — either the bottom sash slides up, the top sash slides down, or both sashes slide open a bit for maximum air circulation. Double-hung window sashes also tilt inward making it easy to clean the outside of your window.
Commonly known as: sash windows, double sash windows, double-hung sash windows
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.