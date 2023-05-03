Easy to Use, Stylish Replacement Patio Doors for Your Philadelphia Home

Patio doors are an important part of the functionality of your home. That’s why at Pella of Philadelphia, we believe your patio doors should be easy to use, stylish, and offer easy access to the outside. Your patio doors can also enhance your home’s style and provide benefits like enhanced natural lighting or increased energy efficiency. Let’s dive into popular replacement patio door options for Philadelphia homes.

Sliding Patio Doors

Sliding patio doors are easy to use and add a modern touch to your home. Contemporary and sleek, sliding glass doors are made up of panels of glass that slide open horizontally. Since these patio doors don’t swing open like hinged doors, they require less space to operate and can be helpful when arranging furniture, especially if your home is on the smaller side. Sliding doors are great for letting in fresh air from your and increasing natural light.

At Pella, our sliding patio doors can be customized to have two, three, or four panels. You can choose from various materials for your door frame, including wood or fiberglass. Wood doors can bring warmth into your home and are customizable, with many paints and stains. Our fiberglass sliding patio doors have sleek frames and are great for an updated, contemporary look. Homeowners can also increase the functionality of their sliding patio doors by adding a screen, enabling them to enjoy the fresh air while keeping bugs and debris out.

Multi-Slide Patio Doors

Multi-slide patio doors are simply large sliding patio doors that have a few more benefits. For instance, these patio sliding doors can help you blur the lines between the inside and outside thanks to their ability to create large, unobstructed views. More than a stunning view, this also allows natural light to shine in and illuminate your living space.

Multi-slide patio doors have three or more expansive panels that easily slide open. This can happen intuitively, by stacking the panels against each other, or by having the panels tucked away, out of sight and into a wall pocket. You can choose to have your large door panels travel from one side to the other, or even have them open in the middle. Either way, opening your patio door will bring a wide opening with lots of space.

Our team has worked on various replacement sliding patio door projects around the Philadelphia area. If you’re looking for inspiration, take a peek at a few of the local sliding glass door projects we’ve completed and how they transformed homes here:

This Abington, Pennsylvania, homeowner was looking for a replacement sliding patio door to let in more natural light, update the look of their dining room, and save space. The previous patio door was a hinged door with windows on either side. The look was outdated and obstructed the view. The hinged door also took up room in the home, creating an issue with a lack of space. Because of this, the homeowner opted for a sliding glass door for their replacement.

The homeowners of this Wilmington, Delaware, home were renovating their outdoor living space and wanted to add a replacement sliding door to maximize the beautiful view inside their home. We installed a stunning, three-panel sliding glass door that allows lots of natural light to flow into the home and provides an unobstructed view of their newly renovated backyard.

This Whitehall, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a more energy-efficient patio door. We installed a wood sliding patio door to help keep their home comfortable and improve performance. The replacement sliding patio door features blinds between the glass, so the homeowners had control over the amount of light they let into their home and when they wanted privacy. Overall, the replacement sliding door provided great style, functionality, and performance.

Hinged Patio Doors

Hinged patio doors are another option for your home that can bring a variety of enticing benefits. Also known as French doors, these doors typically consist of one or two doors that swing open like other interior doors in your home. At Pella, our top-of-the-line hinged doors are available in wood and vinyl, both of which offer distinctive advantages.

Aesthetically, hinged doors create a grand entrance feel to your patio or backyard and can be ideal for enhancing the traditional look of your home. If you’re worried about design versatility, hinged patio doors are available in a number of styles and designs that can suit the aesthetic of any home.

For example, you can install a wood, hinged door that features a natural stain and decorative glass to create an eye-catching entryway. Hinged doors can also have an expansive glass space that brings natural light into your home’s interior. For a custom look and added visual appeal, you can opt for grilles or unique dressings.

Patio Door Enhancements

For convenience and increased functionality, the Pella of Philadelphia team can install our between-the-glass blinds or shades on your patio doors. This innovation helps increase your privacy and the ability to block out light. Having your blinds or shades between the glass of your patio door also means window treatment longevity, less cleaning, and fewer allergens since they’re protected from things like dust and damage.

Another benefit of Pella's patio doors is their energy efficiency. Our team will ensure that your patio doors are installed securely and closed fully to avoid letting in cold drafts. We also ensure that your patio door functions well and easily opens and closes.

Work with Pella of Philadelphia

We offer various replacement patio door options to finish your home in Philadelphia and help your vision come to life. Ready to replace your patio doors? Schedule a free consultation today to get started.