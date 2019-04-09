<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Energy Efficient Windows are Top Priority for New Home Build in Malvern

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 9, 2019

providence one development home gets new wood double hung windows

Project Scope

New home builder, Providence One Development, wanted high-end wood windows that would give their future homeowner a beautiful and energy efficient home. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the new home in Malvern, PA. The new wood windows provide great energy efficiency and the double-hung style complement the traditional exterior of the home. Special shout out to Providence One Development for their beautiful design.

Project Gallery

