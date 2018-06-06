Entry Door Replacement Keeps Aesthetic of Philadelphia Home
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
These Philadelphia, PA homeowners wanted to improve the quality of their entryway while also updating the aesthetic of their home. They decided to use a craftsman style fiberglass entry door with glass. Fiberglass entry doors have the beautiful look of wood without the maintenance.
