Colorful Philadelphia Entry Door
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on April 5, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
This Philadelphia homeowner wanted to make a statement with their front entry door. We replaced the old door with an Animated Yellow fiberglass entry door from Pella's Vibrancy collection. The transom overhead has a Stormy Blue frame to complement the bright door for fun pops of color. A glass storm door was also installed in Morning Sky Grey.
