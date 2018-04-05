<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Colorful Philadelphia Entry Door

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on April 5, 2018

yellow fiberglass entry door replacement

Project Scope

This Philadelphia homeowner wanted to make a statement with their front entry door. We replaced the old door with an Animated Yellow fiberglass entry door from Pella's Vibrancy collection. The transom overhead has a Stormy Blue frame to complement the bright door for fun pops of color. A glass storm door was also installed in Morning Sky Grey.

