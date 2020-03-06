<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Entry Door Update Modernizes Philadelphia Home's Curb Appeal

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 6, 2020

Before

Black front entry door before update to modern entry door on Philadelphia brick townhome

After

Modern five-panel front entry door on Philadelphia brick townhome

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner thought their old wood door was unflattering and failing in terms of energy efficiency. They wanted an upgrade to the entry door as well as the storm door that covered it so they could show off their stylish, new door.

Our sales rep, Paul Alviggi, assessed the project and recommended a more modern fiberglass front door with five panels of glass to match the front of the home. In addition, he suggested matching the entry door's height to the garage to add symmetry and boost the curb appeal of the home. The resulting eight-foot door matched the home perfectly.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now