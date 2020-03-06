Entry Door Update Modernizes Philadelphia Home's Curb Appeal

The homeowner thought their old wood door was unflattering and failing in terms of energy efficiency. They wanted an upgrade to the entry door as well as the storm door that covered it so they could show off their stylish, new door.

Our sales rep, Paul Alviggi, assessed the project and recommended a more modern fiberglass front door with five panels of glass to match the front of the home. In addition, he suggested matching the entry door's height to the garage to add symmetry and boost the curb appeal of the home. The resulting eight-foot door matched the home perfectly.