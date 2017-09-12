Before & After: Rejuvenated Fiberglass Entry Door
September 12, 2017
Before
After
The homeowners of this 50 year old Wilmington, DE home wanted to rejuvenate their dated entry door with something easy to operate and more energy efficient.
We replaced the dated entry door with a beautiful red fiberglass entry door which added charm and curb appeal to their home. Their entryway now has a modern look.
