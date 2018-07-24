<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Mimics Look of Wood

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on July 24, 2018

Before

Exterior brick home front entry door

After

Exterior brick home front entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Nazareth, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    2002

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this classic brick home built in 2002 in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, wanted to replace their entry door and upgrade to a full-length glass door with decorative glass. The original opening for the door was too small to fit the customers' specific vision. We increased the opening to ensure the homeowners could get the door of their dreams.

The customers wanted their new entry door to look like wood, so they chose a wood grain fiberglass material to stay within their budget. We installed oak grain fiberglass entry door with Isabella decorative glass and Golden stain. The new fiberglass entry door lets more light into the entry way and updates the home's curb appeal.

