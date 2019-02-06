<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement For Historic Egg Harbor Township Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 6, 2019

Before

before image of egg harbor township home with new fiberglass entry door and double hung window

After

after image of egg harbor home with new fiberglass entry door and double hung window

Project Scope

The homeowner of this 15 year old home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ needed to update their front entry door. They wanted a darker colored door because they felt it would match the aesthetic of the home much better than the original door. We installed a fiberglass entry door. While completing the entry door replacement project, the homeowners realized they also needed to replace a window to the left of the entryway due to draftiness. The homeowners chose to install a double-hung window to complement their historic home. The new entry door and window provide better functionality to the home and have updated the overall aesthetic.

Project Gallery

