Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement Updates Entryway in Fogelsville

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 1, 2018

Before

before image of fogelsville home with new fiberglass entry door

After

Black Craftsman front door with sidelights and white trim

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Fogelsville, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Fogelsville, PA homeowner needed to update their front entry door due to it being faded and out of date. We installed a black fiberglass entry door. The old entry door was black, and the transoms were white, so we changed the transoms from white to black to better match the new entry door. The new fiberglass entry door updates the aesthetic of the home and is less maintenance for the homeowner.

Project Gallery

