Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement Updates Entryway in Fogelsville
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 1, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Fogelsville, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This Fogelsville, PA homeowner needed to update their front entry door due to it being faded and out of date. We installed a black fiberglass entry door. The old entry door was black, and the transoms were white, so we changed the transoms from white to black to better match the new entry door. The new fiberglass entry door updates the aesthetic of the home and is less maintenance for the homeowner.
Project Gallery
