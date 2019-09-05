Fiberglass Replacement Windows Provide Durability in Parker Condos
on September 5, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Ridley, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Condo Living Room
Products Used:
This Ridley, Pennsylvania, homeowner's condo faced the sun. This past summer they noticed their windows, which were vinyl, were being damaged by the hot sun!
Since the condo was part of a larger complex, the outside look of the replacement windows had to match the other windows on the building.
We installed new black fiberglass windows that can withstand the intense heat from the sun and match the other condo complex windows perfectly.
Project Gallery
