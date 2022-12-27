Four Panel Sliding Patio Door Gives Home a New Contemporary Look

We transformed this Easton, Pennsylvania, home with a new replacement patio door to give this home a modern look.

Our team replaced the home's old three-panel door that had grilles and window furnishings on the top with our 250 Series vinyl four-panel sliding patio door featuring blinds between the glass. The new door creates a contemporary look and provides increased functionality and natural lighting.

The decision to go without grilles in the sliding replacement door also helped create an unobstructed view. Plus, with window treatments placed between the glass panels of the doors, it's easy to have privacy without needing to clean the blinds regularly.