With hinges on the sides and a wide center opening, French patio doors connect your indoor entertaining area to your patio. The classic design adds elegance to your back entrance and fits with the old-world style of Philadelphia’s historic homes, from the stately Victorian houses in Manayunk to the colonial architecture in Society Hill — which makes them a popular pick in the region.

French patio doors also offer design flexibility. You can get single or double French doors with either an inswing or outswing — whatever best fits your space. With double French doors, you also have the option to make one door stationary, so only one door opens while the other stays fixed.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door