French Doors are a Popular Addition to Philly Patios

With hinges on the sides and a wide center opening, French patio doors connect your indoor entertaining area to your patio. The classic design adds elegance to your back entrance and fits with the old-world style of Philadelphia’s historic homes, from the stately Victorian houses in Manayunk to the colonial architecture in Society Hill — which makes them a popular pick in the region.

French patio doors also offer design flexibility. You can get single or double French doors with either an inswing or outswing — whatever best fits your space. With double French doors, you also have the option to make one door stationary, so only one door opens while the other stays fixed.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Wooden Style

Wooden French doors provide a traditional look — fitting for the traditional style homes dotting Philadelphia. Houses in the area are predominantly colonial, Victorian, or Cape Cod-style with multi-paned windows or windows with grilles. Using a traditional grille pattern on your French doors can unify your home’s design.

White French Doors

White exterior frames and trim on windows are core elements of the region’s most common home styles. White French patio doors provide contrast to the colorful palettes of Victorian houses and dark shutters of Cape Cod-style homes and complement the lighter tones found in colonial homes. Exterior French doors are made of wood on the inside and aluminum cladding on the outside, which gives you the flexibility to use different colors to match your home inside and out.

French Doors With Screens

Screens* are commonly seen on sliding glass doors. They’re also available on French patio doors so you can get some fresh air but keep the insects out. Aesthetics are a big concern for homeowners who choose exterior French doors. High-transparency screens are made of a finer fabric than standard screens. They’re practically invisible from the yard, so the screen door doesn’t take away from the elegance of your home’s exterior or impact the view from the inside.

Small and Narrow Sizes

French patio doors can create big openings. But the skinny townhomes and dense housing in Philadelphia often require smaller sizes. Exterior French doors come in narrow sizes that create openings as small as four feet, two inches wide. Narrower French doors also take up less space when fully opened, giving you more room in your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Philadelphia Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood doors for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes resist fading and look great for years.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

A Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

