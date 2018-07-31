From Dark to Light: An Entry Door Transformation
on July 31, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Sicklerville, NJ
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Sicklerville, New Jersey, home wanted to spruce up the front of the home with a door that had decorative glass and would allow more light inside the home.
The homeowner chose a beautiful fiberglass entry door with francesca glass. The design on the glass of the entry door allows natural light into the entryway of the home without compromising the privacy of the customer.
Project Gallery
