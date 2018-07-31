<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
From Dark to Light: An Entry Door Transformation

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on July 31, 2018

Before

philadelphia old door

After

philadelphia new entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Sicklerville, NJ

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Sicklerville, New Jersey, home wanted to spruce up the front of the home with a door that had decorative glass and would allow more light inside the home.

The homeowner chose a beautiful fiberglass entry door with francesca glass. The design on the glass of the entry door allows natural light into the entryway of the home without compromising the privacy of the customer.

Project Gallery

