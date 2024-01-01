<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Philadelphia Front Doors

Replacement Front Doors for Traditional and Historic Homes

Philadelphia is a city with historic roots. From the beautiful Victorians in Manayunk to the colonial row houses in Rittenhouse square, the City of Brotherly Love has many homes of historical significance. When replacing front doors on homes in historic neighborhoods, consider options that match the style of your home to help maintain the architectural integrity.

Front doors work hard welcoming family and friends and keeping out inclement weather. Front entry doors also serve as a focal point and statement of style on the front of your home. Whether you choose a Pella fiberglass replacement door, with the variety of styles, finishes, materials, and colors available from Pella the possibilities are practically endless.

Commonly known as: exterior front doors, entry door, entrance door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Doors With Glass

Front doors with decorative glass elements are a hallmark of Victorian style. Replacement front doors with intricately designed statement glass can add a level of authenticity to a historic Victorian-style home. Transom windows—a window above the front door—are commonly seen on center-hall colonials as they bring natural light into the entry hall. Transoms and sidelights are quite beneficial for older, traditional homes with solid doors and homes with narrower lots, like many of Philadelphia’s row homes, as they provide additional light.

Colonial

Raised panel doors were frequently seen on early American homes. So much so that four- and six-panel entry doors became nearly ubiquitous with Colonial-style homes. To this day, six-panel doors remain one of the most common entry door styles. Unlike the early Colonists though, today you have the option of getting the same raised panel look from fiberglass doors.

Storm Door

In regions where inclement weather occurs, a storm door can help protect your front door and provide an additional barrier against rain, wind, snow, and intense sunshine. Frequently, storm doors are made from aluminum frames that feature interchangeable glass or screen panels that allow for added ventilation during mild weather.

Philadelphia Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter and cool in the summer by helping to reduce the loss of climate controlled air from your home. Doors with Low-E insulating glass can help keep your home insulated.

Fiberglass Entry Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Weather Protection

Winter cold and snow can impact your front door, depending on its finish, the location, the direction it faces, and whether or not there’s an overhang. Heavy air moisture levels can impact your home. Protect the look of your front door with a storm door to help keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

